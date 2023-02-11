Sheffield United team news and predicted XI to face Swansea City: Key men return for Heckingbottom

Sheffield United travel to South Wales to face Swansea City today.

Sheffield United remain in a commanding position in the Championship table, sitting 2nd place coming into this weekend’s fixtures. They’re seven points behind leaders Burnley, but the aim will be to avoid slip-ups to keep up with the Clarets in case they falter.

As for Swansea City, morale is low after a dismal January window and after collapsing late on against Birmingham City, Russell Martin will know his side needs to bounce back. They’ll be up against it against the Blades though, making for a tough afternoon for the visitors.

Sheffield United team news

Paul Heckingbottom decided to lean on the side of caution with Oli McBurnie for their FA Cup replay against Wrexham but speaking ahead of the game, the Blades boss has said the striker should be in contention for a return this weekend.

Jayden Bogle will be available following his suspension against the Red Dragons, so you would think he will come into the starting XI in the place of Chris Basham this weekend.

Tommy Doyle missed training on Thursday and will only be involved if he trained on Friday, while John Fleck and George Baldock are still on the road back to full fitness.

Predicted XI

Foderingham

Ahmedhodzic

Robinson

Egan

Bogle

Norwood

Berge

Osborn

Ndiaye

McBurnie

Although the Blades are still dealing with some injury issues, Heckingbottom does have options to rotate if he wishes.

Bogle and McBurnie should come into the side barring any late surprises. Ollie Norwood should be a starter too after dropping to the bench against Wrexham, although Ismaila Coulibaly will be hoping for a first Championship start too. Max Lowe is an option on the left too if Ben Osborn is deployed centrally or dropped.

Up top, Billy Sharp will likely be the one to drop out for McBurnie given the success of Iliman Ndiaye.