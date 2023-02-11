QPR team news and predicted XI to face Millwall: Attacker could return, summer signing unavailable

QPR host Millwall in the Championship this afternoon.

The R’s go in search of just their second win under Neil Critchley, whose side have only won once in their last 14 league outings – the R’s currently sit in 14th place of the table.

And QPR’s London rivals Millwall sit in 8th place of the table having lost just one of their last seven league fixtures going into this one – they drew 1-1 at home to Sunderland last time out, whilst QPR drew away at Huddersfield Town.

QPR team news

Tyler Roberts missed the Huddersfield Town game through injury, but Critchley believes the on loan Leeds United could feature this weekend.

Elsewhere, Taylor Richards and Lyndon Dykes look set to miss out, with Leon Balogun a longer-term absentee with an ongoing calf injury.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Paal

Clarke-Salter

Dunne

Laird

Dozzell

Johansen

Field

Willock

Lowe

Chair

Critchley changed formations last time out, playing more of a 4-3-3 which saw his side create a few more chances in the game.

And Kenneth Paal and Ethan Laird both made the starting XI despite injury scares, with Stefan Johansen returning to the starting side too after his lengthy injury lay off.

Tim Iroegbunam is one name that could come into the XI but where he might fit in this new-look formation – should Critchley deploy it again – remains to be seen.

The front three of Chris Willock, Jamal Lowe, and Ilias Chair should remain unchanged – expect Roberts to start on the bench if he’s fit enough to play, along with recent signing Chris Martin.

QPR are really in need of a win right now, but it seems like a big ask for the R’s to get one over Millwall this afternoon – the game kicks off at 3pm.