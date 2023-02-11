Norwich City team news and predicted XI to face Bristol City: Winger will be fit as defender returns

Norwich City face Bristol City in the Championship this afternoon.

The Robins come into this one eight games unbeaten across all competitions and sit 17th in the table. Nigel Pearson’s side are now just a handful of points away from breaking into the top half. Bristol City will be confident coming into this one, but can’t afford to underestimate their opponents.

Norwich City have had a pretty good start to life under David Wagner, but their recent 3-0 defeat to Burnley will dent their confidence. The Canaries seem to be playing a more fluid style since the arrival of the German and a win here could see them climb inside the top six.

Norwich City team news

Jonathan Rowe, Sam Byram and Przemysław Płacheta are all sidelined until late March.

Ben Gibson will return to contention after he was absent against Burnley due to the birth of his child, while Angus Gunn will also be in the squad. Brazilian winger Marquinhos has been struggling with muscle issues but he should be fit to feature too.

Predicted XI

Krul (GK)

Aarons

Omobamidele

Hanley

Giannoulis

McLean

Dowell

Hernandez

Sara

Pukki

Sargent

Following the heavy defeat to Burnley you could make cases for some changes to the squad. However, it’s important Wagner doesn’t overreact given the defeat was to a side who are clearly one of the strongest the Championship has seen in sometime.

This game will be a tough test against a squad in-form, but there are vulnerabilities to target and Norwich City will be hoping their attacking threat can take the chances when they inevitably arise.

If Wagner can find Gabriel Sara the space to roam he will cause Pearson a headache or two this afternoon and his performance could well be the difference between a win and dropping points here.

The game kicks off this afternoon at 3pm.