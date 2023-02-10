‘Won’t be enough for them’ – Bristol City v Norwich City prediction: The72

Bristol City host Norwich City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Norwich City travel to Ashton Gate to face a Bristol City side in a respectable run of form.

The Robins are undefeated in their last five Championship games, winning twice and drawing three times. Nigel Pearson’s side have managed to build an eight-point gap to the bottom three, easing fears of a potential relegation battle.

As for Norwich City, their two-game winning run was snapped in comprehensive fashion last time out, losing 3-0 at home to runaway leaders Burnley. They’ve won four of their last five away games though, so the hope will be that they can get back on track here.

David Wagner’s side sit 10th as it stands, two points outside the play-offs.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“Bristol City’s performances have been encouraging in recent weeks and while they might have hoped they could take another three points or so from their draws, it’s just a positive that they’re not losing at the moment.

“They’ve got the home crowd behind them for this one too, and Norwich have been leaky at the back at times. That won’t be enough for them though in my eyes.

“The Canaries have been strong on the road and should have the talent in their squad to overcome the Robins. I’m going for an away win.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 2-3 Norwich City

Luke Phelps

“I’ve been very surprised with Bristol City’s turnaround in form. I thought their second half of the season would be a pretty poor one but they’re looking strong, and they’ll definitely be a match for Norwich City this weekend.

“The Canaries had the wind knocked out of their sails last time out. But I think that defeat will have taught Wagner a lot about his new side and with some players returning for Norwich, they’ll go into this weekend with a good chance of winning.

“I think these two teams are too evenly matched right now and I’m going to predict a draw, but I reckon it’ll be an entertaining game.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 2-2 Norwich City