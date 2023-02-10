What next for Huddersfield Town after Mark Fotheringham’s sacking?

Mark Fotheringham has been sacked as Huddersfield Town boss this week, after just 21 games in charge of the Terriers.

He leaves with the club placed 22nd in the Championship table, one point and one place behind Cardiff City, albeit with a game in hand. The enigmatic Scot had only won five of his games in charge leaving him with a win percentage of 23.81%, which was low enough for the board to decide now was the time to change.

Fotheringham never really had the passionate Huddersfield Town faithful onside since his arrival late in September as a culmination of his poor tactics and slightly bullish personality failed to connect with the fan base. In his first outing his side succumbed to a lacklustre 3-1 away defeat to Reading, a sign of what was to come. Under Fotheringham, Huddersfield had shown signs of life, most notably in back-to-back wins against Preston and Rotherham United respectively, but Town struggled to show consistency which led to the downfall of his stewardship.

Throughout January, the lack of money given to him by the board and some typically sloppy transfer deals, plus the man management of key winger Sorba Thomas who moved on loan to league rivals Blackburn Rovers, meant that Fotheringham needed to pick up wins quickly. But he didn’t, and Huddersfield Town didn’t win any of the five games that lead up to his sacking – the game that proved the final straw was the draw against Blackpool where Town had twice thrown away a lead against 10 men in a relegation six-pointer.

Who should come into Huddersfield Town?

Chris Wilder would be a great fit for the Huddersfield Town job as he is a man with proven Championship experience – something that the Terriers crave after being led by two inexperienced managers already this term – with his system of three-at-the-back being something the squad are suited to.

Other names linked include Leam Richardson and Neil Warnock both fall into the category of being experienced at Championship level, which shows the board are looking at the right targets to drag them away from any fears of relegation to League One. Should current interim boss Narcis Pelach develop some momentum early doors and pick up a few wins, starting with Saturday’s massive game against Wigan Athletic, it would not be a surprise to see him steer the ship until the end of the season, with a decision on a long-term manager being made in the summer when the club’s predicament is clearer.