West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Birmingham City: Defender could return, key duo remain sidelined

West Brom travel to Birmingham City in the Championship tonight.

West Brom face rivals Birmingham City at St Andrew’s later tonight. It’s another tough game for the Baggies who go into this one in 6th place of the table, compared to Blues in 18th.

Carlos Corberan has signed an extended deal as West Brom boss this week, after a flurry of reports linked him with the vacant Leeds United job.

A win for the Baggies tonight could see them leapfrog Watford in 5th and move to within 11 points of Sheffield United in 2nd.

West Brom team news

West Brom will be without Alex Palmer (knee/ankle) and Matt Phillips (muscle) tonight – Palmer looks like he could return before next month’s international break whilst Phillips could miss the remainder of the season.

Kean Bryan (leg) also remains sidelined after picking up a second injury as he closed in on his return from an ACL injury.

But BirminghamLive say that Kyle Bartley could return to the match day squad tonight after missing the last three months of action.

Predicted XI

Button (GK)

Townsend

Pieters

O’Shea

Furlong

Yokuslu

Molumby

Diangana

Wallace

Albrighton

Dike

With no new injury concerns and no players returning (bar from Bartley who looks unlikely to go straight into the XI) we could well see an unchanged line up from the one that beat Coventry City.

Tonight’s game will be another tough one for the Baggies who have some good options to rotate should they wish – John Swift started on the bench v Coventry and Nathaniel Chalobah is waiting to make his full debut for West Brom too.

But the mood among the Baggies camp should be rife after the news of Corberan’s extended deal, and they’ll be confident of beating a lowly Birmingham City side tonight.

The game kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.