‘This should be comfortable’ – Sunderland v Reading prediction: The72

Sunderland host Reading in the Championship this weekend.

Sunderland sit 9th and come into this one following a midweek defeat to Premier League side Fulham. However throughout the five goal thriller Tony Mowbray’s young side showed once again they aren’t a side to take lightly this season, even without a recognised striker available to them.

Reading come into this one winless in their past five league outings and the Royals are slowly slipping down the table. Paul Ince’s squad are 16th as things stand and despite a strong point against Watford last time out, concern is growing among the supporters on their situation this season.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Sunderland know they can take three points from this game having done it in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Mowbray will be keen to tighten his side’s defence ahead of this weekend, however their attacking talent may nullify the need for that anyway.

“The Royals are conceding quite an alarming number of goals recently and their squad seem unable to cause their opposition enough trouble to consistently take points from games. Their recent showing was better, but I’m not sure I’m convinced.

“Reading will get chances and if they take them this will be a good game, however if the likes of Amad and Patrick Roberts are on their game, I can see this going only one way.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Reading

James Ray

“Reading are winless in their last four away games and while Sunderland’s home record has been patchy in recent weeks, you can’t help but feel the hosts should take all three points from this one.

“The Black Cats have purred for a lot of this season and while they’re outside the play-offs in 9th at the moment, they’re serious contenders for a top-six spot in my eyes. They have a great chance to show exactly what they’re made of here too.

“Reading’s poor form means they’ll likely sit around mid-table come the end of this season, and I can see them dropping points once again here. If they’re on their game, this should be comfortable for Sunderland. Home win.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 3-0 Reading