‘Their hopes will take a big hit’ – Wigan Athletic v Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

Wigan Athletic host Huddersfield Town in the Championship this weekend.

The Tics come into this one sat bottom of the table and they are currently staring League One football in the face. Shaun Maloney is tasked with turning the ship around and he’s got a big job on his hands. Their recent point against Blackburn Rovers was a solid showing, but they still need to find improvements and deliver this on a consistent basis.

The Terriers are in a similar boat and their most recent display against fellow strugglers Blackpool is a huge warning sign for their season. Huddersfield Town have recently dismissed Mark Fotheringham, but it remains to be seen whether it’ll be enough to keep them afloat this year.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Wigan Athletic have home advantage in this relegation six pointer, and they will be the more confident of the two sides coming into this one. I’d argue their squad isn’t as talented as the visitors, but the recent performances are telling and they need to win this to instill belief back into their campaign.

“The visitors will also see this one as a must win, but they’ll need a whole new outlook if they want to get anything from their relegation rivals here.

“This one will be a cagey affair and chances will likely be few and far between and I can see this one being decided on which defence remains stronger across the 90.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 2-1 Huddersfield Town

James Ray

“Narcis Pelach was able to guide the Terriers to three points in his last outing as caretaker boss earlier this season and with so much at stake again this weekend, I’ve got a feeling he could inspire them to a vital three points.

“Wigan Athletic put in a much improved performance against Blackburn Rovers and Shaun Maloney could yet guide the Latics to safety, but I’ve got a feeling their hopes will take a big hit here.

“This one could be pivotal come the end of the season, and I’m backing the Terriers to secure a vital win.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-2 Huddersfield Town