‘The end of their hopes’ – Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday prediction: The72

Ipswich Town host Sheffield Wednesday in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Portman Road to face an Ipswich Town side slipping away from the automatic promotion fight.

Kieran McKenna’s side remain in 3rd but they’re now six points away from the top two after only one win in their last six. Derby County and Bolton Wanderers are closing in too, sitting only two points behind the Tractor Boys.

As for Sheffield Wednesday, their stunning run has seen them rise all the way to the top of the table. They’ve won their last six League One games in a row, conceding just once in the process.

An early Callum Paterson goal saw them pick up their biggest win of the season to date last time out, defeating Plymouth Argyle.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“This is another massive game for Sheffield Wednesday and although they fell to defeat against Fleetwood Town in midweek, they should be full of confidence heading into this crucial clash with Ipswich.

“The hosts are being reeled in by the chasing pack and if they are to fall to defeat on Saturday, it could spell the end of their hopes of a top two spot. The gap will be nine points if Wednesday win and if Derby and/or Bolton win, Town could end the day in 5th.

“Ipswich have the quality in their ranks and their performance against Burnley has shown the levels they can play at, but I can’t back them to win here. I’m going for an away victory.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 1-3 Sheffield Wednesday

Luke Phelps

“I really thought Ipswich Town were strong title contenders earlier in the season. And even though they sit in 3rd and six points behind Wednesday and Plymouth, I just can’t seem them returning to the top two this season.

“The Owls look really strong right now. Their squad depth is coming in handy as we move further into the second half of the season and that win over Plymouth will give them a huge amount of confidence ahead of this one.

“And with Wednesday boasting the best away record in the league, I think they’ll earn another victory in this one.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday