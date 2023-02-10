Stoke City team news and predicted XI to face Hull City: Full-back sidelined, January duo unlikely to feature

Stoke City host Hull City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

The Potters see Hull City head to the bet365 tomorrow, for what will be another tough outing for Alex Neil’s side who currently sit in 19th place of the table – seven points behind the Tigers in 12th.

Last time out Stoke City lost 1-0 away at Luton Town, but in their last home match, the Potters thumped Reading 4-0 – their only league win of the year so far.

Stoke City team news

Stoke City look set to be without a few players tomorrow, most notably Josh Tymon who was forced off early in the last outing v Luton Town. But Neil says his injury isn’t as bad as first feared.

Elsewhere, Connor Taylor is closing in on a return to action but will miss this one, whilst Sam Clucas and Nick Powell have returned to training, but remain sidelined.

January signings Axel Tuanzebe and Ben Pearson have been in training, but neither seem likely to feature this weekend – Tuanzebe may be the more likely of the two to feature.

Predicted XI

Sarkic (GK)

Hoever

Fox

Jagielka

Wilmot

Sterling

Laurent

Baker

Celina

Brown

Campbell

Wolves loanee Ki-Jana Hoever replaced Tymon v Luton Town so expect the Dutchman to make his first league start for Stoke City v Hull City tomorrow.

Elsewhere, with the lieks of Clucas and Powell still a way from returning, and Tuanzebe and Pearson likely to be missing, we could see an unchanged side.

One change that Neil could make though is bringing Tyrece Campbell in for Dwight Gayle who’s scored just one Championship goal all season – Campbell has scored four in his last 10 outings for the Potters and started on the bench last time out.

Stoke City v Hull City kicks off at 3pm tomorrow afternoon.