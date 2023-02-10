‘Sink or swim’ – Cardiff City v Middlesbrough prediction: The72

Cardiff City host Middlesbrough in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Middlesbrough travel to South Wales to face a Cardiff City side continuing their slide towards relegation.

It will be hoped Sabri Lamouchi can turn around the Bluebirds’ fortunes over the final months of the season but with a struggling squad, it’s not looking promising for the club. They’ve now lost three in a row after consecutive defeats to start Lamouchi’s tenure.

As for Middlesbrough, their impressive rise under Michael Carrick has seen them tighten their grip on a play-off spot. They’ve now won six of their last seven Championship games after a comfortable win over Blackpool last time out.

Boro are four points clear of 7th placed Blackburn Rovers as it stands.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s clash, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“Cardiff City’s squad doesn’t look up for a relegation fight and Lamouchi is really going to hard his work cut out getting a tune out of this side. They’re so blunt in attack and against a side as strong as Middlesbrough, they could be a made to pay.

“Boro’s transformation under Carrick has removed any doubt over the rookie’s ability in the dugout and they’re right on course for a play-off spot. I can’t see their rise being slowed here either.

“It’s getting to the point of sink or swim for the hosts and with every passing week, it’s looking more and more likely that they’ll sink. Routine away win.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 0-3 Middlesbrough

Luke Phelps

“I’m rapidly losing hope for Cardiff City this season. They look like they’re barrelling towards League One and Lamouchi really has his work cut out as things stand.

“Middlesbrough meanwhile are at the other end of the spectrum. Their smart investment and smart appointment of Carrick has paid off and I think they’ll be in the top-six come May, and I think they’ll cruise to a victory in this one.

“All Cardiff can do is make it difficult – but even if they do that successfully, I don’t think they’ll take anything from this one.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 0-2 Middlesbrough