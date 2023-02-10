Norwich City team news ahead of Bristol City clash – Duo set to return, Marquinhos latest

Norwich City head to Bristol City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

David Wagner takes charge of his fourth game as Norwich City boss tomorrow. He’s so far won two and lost one, with the Canaries sitting in 10th place of the Championship table going into this weekend.

They face an in form Bristol City side who’ve not lost any of their last eight games in all competitions, winning their last two – last time out they won 2-1 away at Preston North End to move eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Tomorrow’s game at Ashton Gate should be a close fought one then, and Norwich City’s chances have been bolstered by the fact that Angus Gunn and Ben Gibson are set to return to the side tomorrow, with Arsenal loanee Marquinhos in line to make his debut after signing last month.

Norwich City reporter Connor Southwell tweeted earlier this morning: