Neil provides Stoke City squad latest ahead of Hull City clash – Taylor, Tymon, Tuanzebe and more

Stoke City take on Hull City in the Championship this weekend.

It’s another tough outing for Stoke City who welcome an in form Hull City side to the bet365 Stadium tomorrow. The Tigers have won their last two in the league and have only lost one of their last nine Championship games, finding themselves in 12th ahead of the weekend.

Stoke meanwhile are in 19th, having won just one of their last six in the league. But things could soon get better for Alex Neil’s side who have some key players returning to fitness.

Speaking to Stoke Sentinel ahead of this weekend, Neil said that Connor Taylor is ‘making good progress’ but that he’s still a week away form a return to action, whereas josh Tymon is ‘going to be weeks rather than months’ after he was forced off in the last outing v Luton Town.

Neil also said that Axel Tuanzebe ‘has been training every day’ since signing, whilst Ben Pearson as well as fellow midfielders Sam Clucas and Nick Powell joined in with training yesterday – but it appears that neither of the four aforementioned players seem likely to be involved tomorrow.

A tough outing for the Potters…

Hull City are enjoying a positive season on the whole – Stoke City are not. These two teams are on opposing trajectories right now but there remains a sense that soon, things will fall into place for Stoke City and Neil.

With players set to return to action very soon and new signings also set to come into the side in the coming weeks, Stoke City can look forward to a more positive end to the season.

Right now though, they’re out of form and face a Hull City side who look like a match for any team in the division – a win for Hull City could move them to within a point of the top-six whilst a win for Stoke City could put them level on points with Bristol City who currently sit in 17th.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.