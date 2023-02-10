Millwall’s stance on potential free agent swoop revealed after failed January pursuit

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said the Lions are unlikely to delve into the free agent market in search of another striker.

Millwall’s efforts to sign a striker were well documented in January, with a move for Kevin Nisbet falling through.

It leaves the Lions with just Tom Bradshaw as an out-and-out striker. The likes of Oli Burke, Andreas Voglsammer, Tyler Burey and Duncan Watmore can and have been deployed as centre-forwards, but they are better in other roles.

However, despite the limited options, it seems Rowett will be seeing out the rest of the season with what he’s got rather than dipping into the free agents market.

Speaking with News at Den, the Millwall boss explained that the priority with a striker signing is to bring someone in who fits for the long-term, rather than just signing someone for the sake of it. When quizzed on the matter, he started by saying:

“I think that’s quite a difficult one.”

Later adding:

“We don’t just want to take a different type of striker that doesn’t necessarily fit what we want to do. We don’t want to take someone who’s a striker and just a striker, we want to take someone that fits our profile and fits what we want to do in the long-term.

“I believe that we’ve got goals in the forward line, I believe we’ve got different options in the forward line. I spoke about it after the window, and we’ll have to find those ways of trying to win games.

“Regardless of whether we go and find someone as a free transfer, we’re still going to be sitting here asking whether we scored enough goals and whether we won enough games. I don’t think there’s an easy answer to that other than waiting until the end of the season and seeing where we finish.”

Making do…

As touched on before, while Bradshaw is probably the only orthodox number nine, the Lions have a good amount of versatile attackers who can operate in that central role if needs be, so there is cover if the Welshman is forced onto the sidelines at any point.

It will be hoped that can be avoided though given the 30-year-old’s form this season. Bradshaw has notched seven goals and two assists in 23 Championship games, managing three goals in three games in an impressive January.

Keeping that form and keeping Bradshaw fit could go a long way to maintaining the Lions’ play-off hopes, and it will be hoped they’re not left to rue their failed striker pursuit in the January transfer window.