Manchester United looking at summer swoop for West Brom sensation

Manchester United ‘have identified’ West Brom youngster Jamal Jimoh as a potential summer signing, reports The Secret Scout.

Jimoh, 16, currently plays for the West Brom U18 side. The central midfielder has played three times in the U18 Premier League this season and he’s also featured four times for England’s U16 side too. There were reports this time last year that Chelsea and Manchester City were keeping an eye on Jimoh, but now it’s being claimed that Manchester United are keen on the Englishman.

The Secret Scout has revealed on Twitter that Manchester United have noted Jimoh as a potential addition to their U18 ranks ahead of the summer transfer window – The Secret Scout is a well-known Twitter account with close to 100k followers.

They tweeted:

🚨 Understand Manchester United have identified West Brom’s U16 Jamal Jimoh for their under 18s next season as they aim to add a centre midfielder to the group. Jamal has represented England at u15s and 16s. 🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/eSKQlzI17d — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) February 9, 2023

West Brom have seen a number of young talents leave the club and sign for Premier League outfits over the past few years. It’s an alarming trend for the Baggies and it seems like Jimoh could well be the next, but when a club like Manchester United comes calling, there’s very little that West Brom can do to prevent a move from happening.

What now?

For West Brom, all they can really do is wait and see what happens in the summer. Carlos Corberan could well thrust Jimoh into first-team training in a bid to show him that he’s valued at West Brom, and that he could have a future in the first-team sooner rather than later.

But a move to Old Trafford would be a hugely exciting prospect and one that would be hard to turn down. West Brom would may also jump at the money that United would have to put on the table for Jimoh, given the club’s reported financial troubles of late.

West Brom return to action v Birmingham City tonight.