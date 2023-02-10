Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur set sights on AFC Wimbledon prodigy

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are among the sides in the running to sign AFC Wimbledon’s goalkeeping prospect Spike Brits, the South London Press has said.

Manchester United and Spurs both boast esteemed youth academies and while plenty of their graduates have come right through their ranks from the foundations of the youth ranks, they’ve both had success in poaching top talents from other clubs too.

It seems they might be looking to repeat that trick here too, with AFC Wimbledon starlet Brits on their radar.

The South London Press reports that Brits, who is just 15, has a host of top clubs showing an interest in him. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are among them and it looks likely that he’ll be the latest top talent off the Dons’ press to make a big move to a top club.

Brits has an England U16 cap to his name and plays for the League Two side’s U18s, also training with the first-team ‘keepers.

Another top talent at Plough Lane…

AFC Wimbledon have seen a whole host of youth academy players go on to big things, be it with other clubs or by making a name for themselves in the first-team.

Johnnie Jackson’s ranks are largely made up of players who have come through their academy and it would have been hoped that Brits could follow in their footsteps, though it seems he’s on course for bigger things away from Plough Lane.

The Dons recently landed a healthy fee for Ayoub Assal, who moved to Qatar in January. Left-back Jack Currie was subject of Bristol City interest last month too, though they were able to fend off that interest.