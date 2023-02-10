Liverpool scouts keeping tabs on Birmingham City ace, report claims

Liverpool are ‘keeping close tabs’ on Birmingham City’s George Hall, claims Football Insider.

Hall, 18, looks set to return from injury for Birmingham City tonight, in their Midlands derby v West Brom. The young midfielder has earned praise for his impressive performances in the Championship over the past year and Leeds United are said to be long-term suitors of his.

But Football Insider now say that Liverpool have a growing interest in the Englishman. Their report says that Liverpool have had scouts ‘regularly watching’ him in action this season, ahead of a potential summer swoop for the Blues academy graduate.

Hall made his Championship debut last season, featuring twice in the league. But he’s featured 18 times in the Championship this time round, scoring once and assisting once. He’s currently contracted to the club until the summer of 2024.

A summer sale on the cards?

It seems inevitable that Hall will leave Birmingham City this summer. He’s been quite heavily linked with a move away from the club for some time now and the fact that Liverpool have scouts watching him suggests that their interest in strong.

So for Blues, the best case scenario here might be to give Hall as much first-team exposure as possible between now and the summer transfer window, in a bid to boost his transfer value and perhaps get more teams interested.

He’s certainly a prospect and he’s an important player for Birmingham City as well. But Blues can’t hope to keep him forever, and the money raised from his likely sale could go towards adding some new faces in the summer transfer window.

Birmingham City return to action v West Brom later tonight.