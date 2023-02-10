‘I can’t see it being enough’ – Coventry City v Luton Town prediction: The72

Coventry City host Luton Town in the Championship this weekend.

The Sky Blues come into this one having won just won of their past eight outings across all competitions. This run of form has seen Mark Robins’ side slump to 15th in the table, however they are still only a turnaround in form away from being back in the conversation.

Luton Town are impressing once again. The Hatters haven’t let the departure of Nathan Jones halt them this season and sit 4th going into their 30th game this season. It looks as if the top two are out of sight, but Luton Town are currently on track for another top six campaign this year.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Coventry City have the talent in their ranks to hurt sides, but they aren’t showing that anywhere near frequently enough this season. Whenever it looks like they’ve turned a corner they put in a poor display and that makes it hard to back them this year.

“Luton Town deserve all the plaudits once again. They’ve now kept three clean sheets in a row in the league, but their last two wins were by just the one goal.

“If Coventry City can find the key to unlock Luton’s defence then there’s at least a point there for the taking, however I can’t see it being enough here.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 1-2 Luton Town

James Ray

“Coventry City look set to settle around mid-table this season and while they’ve got the quality to push up some of the struggling sides above them, I can see them falling to a fourth loss in five Championship games here.

“Luton Town’s FA Cup replay loss to Grimsby Town marked a night to forget for the Hatters but the full focus is the league and with another play-off finish firmly in their hands at the moment, they’ll know the importance of bouncing back.

“I’m predicting them to do just that here, but it could be close.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 0-1 Luton Town