‘He’s not a miracle worker’ – Sheffield United v Swansea City prediction: The72

Sheffield United host Swansea City in the Championship on Saturday.

Sheffield United come into this weekend’s fixture off the back of a dramatic FA Cup replay win over Wrexham, although they’ll be keen to get back to winning ways in the league after being held to a draw by Rotherham United last weekend.

The Blades are still 10 points clear of Middlesbrough with a game in hand, but they are now seven points away from leaders Burnley.

As for Swansea City, their continued inconsistency is putting them at risk of sliding away from the play-off fight. They’re five points away from the top six and while there’s plenty of time to make up that gap, they need to hit form.

The Swans collapsed late on as they were defeated 4-3 by Birmingham City, conceding in the 90th and 97th minutes.

Now, ahead of the clash, a handful of our writers have issued their predictions…

James Ray

“Sheffield United will have been disappointed to miss out on three points again versus Rotherham United but after a fiery win over Wrexham, they maintain good momentum coming into this one as they remain on course for automatic promotion.

“The same can’t be said for Swansea City. The frustration and disappointment surrounding the club at the moment and the mood was reflected in their late defeat to Birmingham City. They have a top boss in Russell Martin and he’s doing all he can, but with a continued lack of backing, he can’t do much more; he’s not a miracle worker.

“There are good players in that Swansea squad but the gulf in quality might be on show here. I’m going for a routine home win.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Swansea City

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? Loftus Road Pride Park

Luke Phelps

“Expect the Blades to be desperate to return to winning ways in the league, after being frustrated by Rotherham last time out. And a game against Swansea City, whilst a tricky one, is certainly a winnable one.

“The Swans’ late collapse v Birmingham City is perhaps a sign of unrest amongst the players and that would be understandable given the club’s apparent off-field issues, and frustration following January.

“Heckingbottom managed to rest some names v Wrexham and so that will benefit his side going into this one, which I think will end in a home win.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Swansea City