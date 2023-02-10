Critchley gives lowdown on Chris Martin signing as chances of QPR debut v Millwall are revealed

QPR boss Neil Critchley says that Chris Martin is a ‘fantastic addition to the squad’, with West London Sport saying that the striker is in contention to make his R’s debut this weekend.

QPR host Millwall in the Championship this weekend. It’s another tough outing for the R’s who’ve won just one of their last 14 in the Championship, finding themselves in 14th place of the table going into this weekend.

But Critchley’s attacking arsenal has been bolstered by the arrival of Martin this week. The 34-year-old was a free agent after recently being released by Bristol City and Critchley has spoken highly of the experienced striker, who could make his QPR debut v Millwall tomorrow.

Critchley told West London Sport:

“I think Chris Martin is a fantastic addition to the squad. He’s already proven his quality this week in training and I think he’ll play a big part for us between now and the end of the season.

“You’ve only got to see him in training to realise why he’s still in the shape he’s in and why he’s played so many games in this division.”

Martin scored 12 goals and assisted a further six for Bristol City in the Championship last season. He fell down the pecking order ahead of this season, scoring once in 17 league outings for the Robins before leaving on a free transfer.

“At 34 years of age, he’s in good condition, he’s a proper professional, been in numerous dressing rooms, had numerous different experiences, and he can share those with the players,” Critchley continued.

A good signing?

QPR need attacking reinforcements, and they’ve signed a player who recorded 18 goal contributions in the second tier last season, so they’ve not done too badly.

The question is whether Martin can fit into this QPR side and whether or not he can hit the ground running. He’s a fairly similar player to Lyndon Dykes in that he’s more of a target man who can hold up play and provide an aerial presence, so Critchley may already have the players to cater to Martin’s needs.

And Martin could really become an instant hero for QPR if he can score some goals. QPR are in dire form right now and a home game v Millwall is not an easy task.

The game kicks off at 3pm tomorrow afternoon.