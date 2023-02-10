Comment: These 3 Burton Albion signings will be key to Dino Maamria’s survival bid

It was another busy transfer window for Burton Albion, with numerous players coming in while plenty headed for pastures new.

Dino Maamria targeted January as a time to freshen up his squad as the Brewers now look to push and and remain in League One for next season. The Tunisian brought in 10 new faces in the January transfer window, as well as seeing 12 leave the Pirelli Stadium.

Here, we highlight three of the recent additions who could have key roles to play in Burton Albion’s survival fight…

Craig MacGillivary

Before the window opened, it was obvious that the Brewers were crying out for an experienced number one.

Albion’s 56 goals conceded is the second-worst in League One thus far, and for any side fighting for survival, keeping the goals out is a basic foundation to build on. The arrival of MacGillivray from Charlton Athletic brings some serious League One pedigree to Staffordshire and should go a long way to keeping the goals out.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a notable stint with Portsmouth, racking up 112 appearances before falling down the pecking order.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? Loftus Road Pride Park

Zak Ashworth

Full-back has been a problem area for Burton Albion this season.

Although right-back Tom Hamer has looked solid, the left-back position has been an area Maamria has not been best pleased with. Ashworth is highly rated at his parent club West Brom and has strong attributes to succeed in his first loan spell away from The Hawthorns.

His attacking threat will not only aid the Brewers in their bid to stay up stay up, but heading to the Pirelli Stadium will help his development as he bids to forge a successful senior career..

Charlie Kirk

After losing top scorer Victor Adeboyejo, there was a big concern among fans over where the goals would come from. However, the loan signing of Charlie Kirk looks like a solution to that problem. His acquisition is arguably the pick of the bunch given his previous success with Crewe Alexandra.

His pace, direct dribbling and threat in and around the box could be vital if he can get to the top of his game.

Although Kirk’s time at Charlton Athletic may not have gone to plan so far, he has shown his talents before and if Maamria can get the best out of him, the loan ace could become a firm favourite in the fight to survive.