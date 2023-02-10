Comment: Plymouth Argyle can’t let Cooper blow derail their season after serious injury confirmation

Plymouth Argyle are no longer top of the League One table following their recent loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

An early Callum Paterson strike made the difference at Hillsborough and took Darren Moore’s side above Argyle in the standings.

To make matters worse, the trip to Sheffield saw two key players forced off the field with injury in the form of Michael Cooper and Dan Scarr. The extent of the former’s injury has since been revealed and it is a major blow for the Green Army, with Cooper set to miss the rest of the season with an ACL rupture.

Former England U18 international Callum Burton made his League One debut for the club when he came on to replace the reining Argyle Player of the Season. He is the only senior goalkeeper at the club in Cooper’s absence with Adam Parkes out on loan at Plymouth Parkway, so will be the man to fill this massive void.

A tough situation…

It would be easy enough for the Plymouth Argyle faithful to go into full panic mode regarding Cooper’s injury, especially given that their promotion hopes have regularly been considered unrealistic.

That being said, Wednesday’s next game is against Ipswich Town who Argyle themselves drew with, and they won’t have to play either of those two sides again this season. Tough ties with the likes of Portsmouth and Peterborough United lie in wait but the Pilgrims have had a remarkable run to date in the league, owing to a number of excellent performers; and not just from stricken goalkeeper Cooper.

Sheffield Wednesday have won their last six, looking formidable at the back and potent in attack in the process. The Owls and Plymouth Argyle are tied on points with the former boasting a game in hand whilst Ipswich are six points behind the pair.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? Loftus Road Pride Park

An automatic promotion spot is still firmly in the hands of Steven Schumacher’s side, and they can’t let the Cooper injury impact them too much. Stand-in stopper Burton has been to be given the backing of supporters and teammates alike over the final months of the season.

These Plymouth Argyle players have proven themselves as a special group and if they’re to earn a long-awaited Championship return, it will have to stay like that. In tough times, the close bond between fans and players will be crucial and with Cooper sidelined, the squad will need backing more than ever.

Starting with Portsmouth this weekend, full faith will be with Schumacher’s side and deputy ‘keeper Burton.