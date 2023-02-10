Comment: 3 Hull City players who could be crucial for Liam Rosenior after coming back from injury

Liam Rosenior’s side have seen a change in fortunes of recent times, with their run of four wins in their last seven including victories and clean sheets at home to QPR and Cardiff City.

With key players set to return, Rosenior’s attacking options will only be further strengthened too. Hull City sit four points away from the play-offs and with some top players returning, a late top-six push isn’t out of the question.

Here, we highlight three players who will be crucial for the Tigers upon their returns…

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh

The Iranian international has been sorely missed by Hull City this season after he sustained a hamstring injury early on in the season away to Burnley.

The 21-year-old attacker adds athleticism to the side, often causing trouble for opposing defenders down the wing.

The Tigers have not been short of this in the past couple of weeks with new loan signing Aaron Connolly relishing the opportunity his former youth team manager Rosenior has given him despite an unsuccessful spell at Middlesborough. However, Sayyadmanesh’s eventual return will provide serious competition for a starting spot.

Malcolm Ebiowei

The Crystal Palace loanee showed his class last season on loan at struggling Derby County amidst their financial troubles and once fit, he could have a huge impact at the MKM Stadium after reuniting with Rosenior.

The 19-year-old is yet to play for the Tigers after picking up a knock before his transfer was confirmed on the 19th January, but news that he is in contention for the upcoming clash with Stoke City comes as music to the ears of Hull City fans.

Ebiowei has the flair and direct dribbling ability to be a serious threat on the right-hand side and if he can stay fit, the Palace youngster could become a firm favourite on Humberside.

Adama Traore

Hull City fans are yet to see a glimpse of former Monaco midfielder Traoré, with a hamstring injury ruling him out for the long-term after his summer arrival.

He picked up his first taste of football in black and amber in a 45-minute outing against Barnsley’s youngsters earlier this week and it will be hoped that he can deliver on expectations once returning to contention for first-team selection.

Despite seeing very little of the Malian midfielder, the idea of a partnership between Jean Michael Seri and a former Ligue 1 and Super Lig midfielder in Traore is an exciting one to keep in mind.