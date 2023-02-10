Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden discusses long-term future after Huddersfield Town links emerge

Dean Holden says he wants to be at Charlton Athletic for the long run, amid reports linking him with the vacant Huddersfield Town job.

Holden took charge of Charlton Athletic back in December. Since then, the former Bristol City boss has dragged Charlton Athletic from the lower ends of the table up into 12th, with the Addicks having won four of their last five League One fixtures.

This week, Huddersfield Town sacked Mark Fotheringham as manager and reports immediately linked Holden with the job – Holden’s current contract at The Valley runs until this summer. But speaking to London News Online, Holden has stated that he wants to be at Charlton Athletic beyond this season.

He said:

“I love it. I’ve fallen for it. It’s a brilliant place. I want to be here longer term, of course I do.

“I’m very happy here and very comfortable in the role I’ve got at the club – working closely with Andy Scott, the way the window went, working with Jim Rodwell and I speak to Thomas Sandgaard once a week.

“I’m allowed to get on with my job and we’ve had some short-term improvements. It’s a great group of players and staff. I’m absolutely loving it here.”

Charlton Athletic are currently in the midst of takeover talks which could see former Sunderland co-owner Charlie Methven come in, with current owner Thomas Sandgaard potentially staying as a minority shareholder. London News Online write that the takeover ‘would need to be resolved’ before Holden signs a new deal.

Holden on for a new deal?

With the takeover talks aside, a new Charlton Athletic deal for Holden seems like a must. He’s galvanised the side like none of his recent predecessors have been able to and the fans are quickly getting on board with what he’s trying to do at the club.

A top-six finish remains a possibility this season. But many are looking towards next season and what Holden could do with a full summer transfer window and in a full season at The Valley.

Charlton will want to get this takeover finalised sooner rather than later and then get a contract on the table for Holden, as he’s already attracting interest from above.

Charlton Athletic face Fleetwood Town in League One this weekend.