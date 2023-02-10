Burnley team news and predicted XI to face Preston North End: Duo could return, striker unlikely

Burnley host Preston North End in the Championship tomorrow.

Burnley welcome Lancashire rivals Preston to Turf Moor tomorrow afternoon. It promises to be another exciting game in Burnley’s impressive season so far, with Vincent Kompany’s side looking to secure a tenth-straight win in the league.

Preston come into this one in some rocky form. Ryan Lowe’s side have lost three of their last four in all competitions and currently sit in 11th place of the table – 25 points behind Burnley who now have a seven point lead over Sheffield United in 2nd.

Burnley team news

It’s reported that Kompany is hopeful of welcoming back Manuel Benson and Aro Muric for tomorrow’s game, with the pair having missed the last three games.

The big miss for Burnley though will be Jay Rodriguez. Kompany says the striker is unlikely to make the trip, whilst there’s no news on fellow striker Michael Obafemi.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis remains a long-term absentee for Burnley with a foot injury.

Predicted XI

Muric (GK)

Maatsen

Beyer

Ekdal

Roberts

Brownhill

Cullen

Zaroury

Barnes

Gudmundsson

Foster

Kompany, despite having a lot of options across the pitch, has stuck with the same starting XI more or less throughout the past few weeks. Expect Hjalmar Ekdal to start in the heart of defence after his impressive debut v Norwich City, and expect Ashley Barnes to keep his spot in the XI after his recent string of starts.

Elsewhere, Lyle Foster could come in for his first league start after playing nearly the full 90 v Ipswich Town in the FA Cup, making way for Nathan Tella who could perhaps do with a rest after playing a lot of football of late.

Tomorrow’s game will certainly have its challenges for Burnley, but Kompany will be expecting another win at Turf Moor.

The game kicks off at 3pm.