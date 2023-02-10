Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face West Brom: Trio in contention, January signing could miss out

Birmingham City host West Brom in the Championship tonight.

Birmingham City welcome neighbours West Brom to St Andrew’s this evening, for what should be an exciting Championship encounter in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Blues beat Swansea City 4-3 last time out, scoring twice late on to avoid a sixth-straight defeat in the league. West Brom meanwhile sit in 6th place of the table and go into this one on the back of a 1-0 win over Coventry City last time out.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8pm.

Birmingham City team news

John Eustace revealed ahead of this one that Troy Deeney, George Hall, and Harlee Dean will all be involved in the match day squad, whilst saying that Reda Khadra will be ‘touch and go’.

Marc Roberts and Jobe Bellingham remain sidelined.

Predicted XI

Ruddy (GK)

Friend

Trusty

Long

Sanderson

Colin

Chong

Bielik

Gardner

Deeney

Hogan

If Deeney is fit to start, then expect Eustace to throw him in from the off for this one. Blues have missed his leadership and his strong presence in attack, and he’s a big gae player too, so his involvement in this one could be crucial.

Other than that, it’s difficult to see any chanegs to the side that beat Swansea. Eustace has some decent options to bring in should he fancy them – Manny Longelo in for George Friend could be a good change to give Blues some more pace on the left, and Hanniel Mejbri could come in for Gary Gardner maybe.

Blues v West Brom is available to watch live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.