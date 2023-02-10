Birmingham City boss wants to sign ‘terrific’ PL man this summer

Birmingham City boss John Eustace says he ‘would love’ to make Arsenal loanee Auston Trusty a permanent player at the end of this season.

Trusty, 24, joined Birmingham City on loan from Arsenal ahead of this season. The American international joined Arsenal from Colorado Rapids last year but stayed on loan with the MLS side, before heading to St Andrew’s to gain his first taste of first-team football in England.

And he’s been a hit for Blues – Trusty has featured in all 29 of his side’s Championship games so far this season, scoring four goals including a 97th minute winner in the 4-3 win over Swansea City last time out.

And speaking to BirminghamLive ahead of tonight’s Championship clash v rivals West Brom, Eustace spoke out on Trusty’s season so far, saying:

“I think he is a terrific player. I think with Auston we have to remember he has come off the back of a full MLS season, so he’s touching nearly 50-60 games in a row now.

“It’s about getting that consistency. Would I have liked to have rested Auston throughout the season? One hundred per cent. But unfortunately we haven’t been able to do that.

“So his performances have also dipped throughout the season because of a lack of help, support I would like to have given him. But he is coming back now, he is coming back strong, his last couple of performances have been excellent.”

Eustace then revealed his desire to make Trusty a permanent Birmingham City player, saying:

“I would love him at the football club going forward. I think everyone connected to Birmingham City would love him to be part of the football club but we also respect he is an Arsenal player, a very good player but it’s something we can hopefully push at the end of the season.”

Blues moving up…

Birmingham City surprised many when they made Manny Longelo’s stay from West Ham permanent last month. It shows good intent from the club and a desire to start building for the future, and a permanent deal for Trusty would be a really good move too.

And Trusty may be keen to make his stay permanent – at 24 years old he needs to keep playing regularly and returning to Arsenal this summer, he might not have a place in Mikel Arteta’s plans. So both parties could be open to a move and then it could come down to whether Birmingham City can meet whatever Arsenal’s valuation would be.

Birmingham City face neighbours West Brom in the Championship tonight.