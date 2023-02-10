‘Back to winning ways’ – Watford v Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

Watford host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this weekend.

Watford welcome an out of sorts Blackburn Rovers side to Vicarage Road this Saturday. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn have slipped outside of the top-six after a patchy run of form, with no win in their last three league outings.

And Watford go into this one in some inconsistent form of their own. Slaven Bilic’s side are also winless in three and go into this one on the beck of a frustrating 2-2 draw away at Reading last time out.

The reverse fixture between Watford and Blackburn ended in a 2-0 win for Blackburn back in September.

Here, a handful of our writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Watford haven’t had great results in recent weeks. But they stocked up well in January and I think they’ll get better as the season progresses and when their squad depth comes into play.

“And a home game v Blackburn seems like a great chance for Watford to get back to winning ways. Even though Rovers are in 7th, having fallen down from 3rd in the last few weeks, I still think they’ll fall a lot further before the end of the season.

“Blackburn had a poor January transfer window and they’re missing the spark they had at the start of the season – I’ll say home win in this one.”

Score prediction: Watford 2-0 Blackburn Rovers

James Ray

“Both Watford and Blackburn Rovers have been so inconsistent this season and in my eyes, neither side will make the play-offs this season. The Hornets have the quality to do so but their patchy form will cost them and while Rovers have shown what they’re capable of this season, they can’t do it on a regular enough basis.

“That makes this tie a really tough one to call, because you can’t tell which Watford and which Blackburn will turn up.

“I’m going to back the hosts though, based off the sheer attacking quality they possess and the blunt attacking performances of the visitors in recent weeks.”

Score prediction: Watford 2-1 Blackburn Rovers