‘Another tough day for…’ – Lincoln City v Bristol Rovers prediction: The72

Lincoln City host Bristol Rovers in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Bristol Rovers travel to Sincil Bank to face a Lincoln City side still undefeated at home in League One.

The Imps have been drawn machines on home turf and given their struggle to turn one point into three on many occasions, they’ve not been able to kick on this season. Mark Kennedy’s side sit in 17th, a fairly comfortable seven points clear of the drop after victory over Accrington Stanley last time out.

As for Bristol Rovers, they’re on a run of three consecutive league defeats, leaving them 10 points away from the play-offs.

Any prospect of a top-six charge over the second half of the season looks to have faded away, with the Gas now sitting 13th.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“I can’t see Lincoln dropping points on home turf given Bristol Rovers’ struggles. They’ve made themselves a tough side to beat at Sincil Bank and with the Gas boasting one of the worst defensive records in the league, I think the Imps might nick a valuable three points.

“Bristol Rovers have the quality in their ranks to take something back to the Memorial Stadium with them but after three tough losses, momentum is certainly with the hosts.

“This might be another tough day for the Gas.”

Score prediction: Lincoln City 2-1 Bristol Rovers

Luke Phelps

“Lincoln City are very tough to break down at Sincil Bank. Very few teams come here and leave with everything, and I think the Imps bolstered very well in the January transfer window too.

“Ethan Erhahon looks like a really good player and I think Luke Plange is a very good signing too. Bristol Rovers are a very strong side though and they’ll fancy their chances this weekend, despite their poor current form.

“I want to back Lincoln, but given the quality in Bristol Rovers’ ranks, I’m going to predict a score draw.”

Score prediction: Lincoln City 1-1 Bristol Rovers