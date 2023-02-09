What’s former Sunderland goalkeeper Craig Gordon up to these days?

Craig Gordon played for Sunderland between 2007 and 2012, making 95 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats.

Gordon, now age 40, began his career with Hearts. He established himself as a prominent goalkeeper in Scotland before moving to Sunderland for a £9million fee – a record transfer fee for a British goalkeeper at the time. He featured 34 times in the 2007/08 Premier League season before injury started to blight Gordon’s career.

Over the next four seasons, Gordon would be in and out of the Sunderland XI as he battled various injuries, leaving the Stadium of Light as a free agent in 2012. And the next few years would see Gordon remain as a free agent. He continued to recover from various injuries and looked at pathways into coaching, before making a rather miraculous return to football.

What’s Gordon up to now?

In 2014, after spending two years out of football, Gordon signed for Celtic. And he’d be their no.1 goalkeeper for the next five seasons, racking up 242 total appearances for the Scottish giants and helping them win five Scottish league titles, five Scottish League Cups, and two Scottish Cups.

Gordon left in 2020 after falling out of favour, and he signed for Hearts. In his first season at the club he helped Hearts win promotion from the Scottish Championship, playing in all but two of their 38 Scottish Premiership games last time out.

And despite turning 40 on New Year’s Eve last year, Gordon remains as Hearts’ no.1 goalkeeper. He’s not featured since December owing to injury – Gordon broke his fibula and tibia and is out for the season. Gordon mastered a miraculous recovery before and Hearts will back him to do the same again, even at 40 years old.

His story is one that’s not often told, but Gordon is for sure a role model to young goalkeepers and to players battling injuries.