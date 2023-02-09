What’s former QPR and Swindon Town man Michael Doughty up to these days?

Michael Doughty spent time in Chelsea’s youth academy before joining QPR, and he would go on to make his senior breakthrough with the R’s.

QPR brought the Westminster-born midfielder through their ranks, eventually handing him his debut in 2011 in an FA Cup clash with Blackburn Rovers.

Much of his time contracted to the R’s was spent out on loan though. He spent spells with Woking, Crawley Town, Aldershot Town, St. Johnstone, Stevenage and Gillingham before getting a shot at a first-team role at Loftus Road in 2015. Doughty played eight times in the first half of the 2015/16 campaign but then headed to Swindon Town on loan in January.

It was with the Robins where Doughty took his long-awaited chance to make a name for himself.

He managed five goals and five assists in 20 League One outings at the County Ground and he would spend the first half of the 2016/17 on loan with Swindon Town too, managing two goals and five assists in 14 league games before returning to the R’s.

Doughty then made a permanent move to Peterborough United, ending his long-term affiliation with QPR. That spell only lasted a season though, managing two goals in 42 games before reuniting with Swindon Town once again.

The former Welsh youth international would notch 15 goals and 12 assists in 69 games for the club over the next two seasons but aged 28, Doughty would then take the surprise decision to retire from professional football due to personal reasons.

But what’s Doughty up to these days?

After his surprise decision to bring an end to his playing career, Doughty has remained in and around sports.

He’s focused his strengths on an avenue few former players have done before though: sustainability. The QPR academy graduate co-founded Hylo Athletics, a sportswear company focusing on renewable products. Doughty himself has highlighted the need for more sustainability in sports and recently took up a new role in a bid to continue his impact.

The 30-year-old returned to former club Swindon Town at the start of the month to launch a new green initiative as their chief sustainability officer.

Swindon Town Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of former player, Michael Doughty, as our new Chief Sustainability Officer…#STFC 🔴⚪️ | @michaeldoughty_ — Swindon Town FC (@Official_STFC) February 1, 2023

Many players take different routes in their careers after retiring and Doughty’s decision to call it a day on his playing days at just 28 came as a blow to Swindon Town at the time. However, with his sportswear brand and in his new role at the County Ground, the former midfielder is continuing to have a positive influence on the game.