What’s former Burnley and Sheffield United man David Edgar up to these days?

David Edgar spent a good amount of his career on English shores after coming through the academy at Newcastle United.

Burnley recruited Canadian centre-back Edgar from the Magpies in the summer of 2009, bringing him in after he made 23 first-team appearances for Newcastle United.

He would go on to be a long-serving member of the Clarets’ squad too. He spent a stint out on loan with Swansea City during the second half of the 2009/10 season and after patchy involvement in the following campaign, Edgar was a regular in 2011/12. The Ontario-born was a mainstay at the back, netting twice in a 3-2 win over Hull City in one of his strongest seasons in Burnley colours.

Edgar spent five years on the books at Turf Moor before heading for pastures new in 2014, leaving to join Birmingham City after 114 appearances.

He would find game time limited with the Blues but spent a successful stint on loan at Bramall Lane in the 2015/16 season. Edgar played 38 times for the Blades – the second most managed for a single club during his career. He expressed that he was open to a permanent move too, but that failed to materialise.

After his Sheffield United loan, Edgar saw his Birmingham City contract expire, and that would be the last of him on these shores until 2019. After spells with Nashville SC and Ottawa Fury, the defender returned to England with Hartlepool United, playing nine times for the club before returning to Canada with Forge FC in August of the same year.

But what’s Edgar up to these days?

Edgar would go on to see out his playing career with Forge, managing a goal in his 28 outings for the club.

However, that wasn’t the end of his affiliation with the Canadian side. Shortly after hanging up his boots in January 2021, Edgar would become an assistant manager of Forge, beginning his career in the dugout.

The 35-year-old still holds that role as Bobby Smyrniotis’ no.2, helping them with the Canadian Premier League in 2022 after winning it with the club as a player in 2019 and 2020.