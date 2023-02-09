Update emerges in potential Sheffield United swoop for Newcastle United man

Sheffield United will monitor Ciaran Clark’s situation at Newcastle United ahead of making a potential move this summer, according to The Star.

Sheffield United signed Clark on a season-long loan at the start of the campaign, but his spell at Bramall Lane has been marred by injury. Since making the switch from Tyneside he has played just nine times for the Blades due to picking up two separate hamstring injuries.

He has returned to the bench for the Blades’ last two outings, in the league against Rotherham United and in the FA Cup clash with Wrexham, and will be a huge boost to their hopes of promotion in the weeks and months to come should he manage to keep himself fit.

But with a recent update from The Northern Echo stating that he is expected to be released from Newcastle United in the summer, another update from The Star states that Sheffield United will continue to monitor his situation at St. James’ Park ahead of a potential move, but it may depend on whether or not they are promoted to the Premier League.

A good move for all parties…

Clark is right down the pecking order at Newcastle United and so releasing him makes sense, especially given the spending power they have at their fingertips to replace him. This would seriously benefit Sheffield United who will be able to snap up the experienced centre-back for no transfer fee in the summer.

The move to Bramall Lane hasn’t really gone to plan so far given his multiple injuries, but should he manage to get himself fit on a consistent basis he will be a huge asset for Paul Heckingbottom’s side in between now and the end of the season.

Should Sheffield United secure promotion, Clark would be a welcome addition to the ranks on a permanent basis. Given his experience at international level and in the Premier League, the Blades would seriously benefit from signing him. And of course the same applies should they pursue a deal if they remain in the second tier too.