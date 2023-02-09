Swansea City duo to return v Sheffield United but defender will miss out

Swansea City duo Joe Allen and Liam Walsh will be in the squad to face Sheffield United this weekend, says Swans boss Russell Martin.

Swansea City head to Bramall Lane this weekend to face 2nd place Sheffield United in the Championship. The Swans go into this one on the back of a disappointing 4-3 defeat at home to Birmingham City, with Martin’s side having won just one of their last six in all competitions now.

And their task this weekend will be another difficult one. But Martin will be bolstered by the returns of midfield duo Allen and Walsh – Allen missed the Birmingham City game whilst Walsh has been sidelined since pre-season with an Achilles injury.

Speaking to WalesOnline’s Ian Mitchelmore, Martin revealed ahead of Saturday’s game:

Russell Martin confirms Joe Allen and Liam Walsh will be in Swansea's squad at Sheffield United. Joel Latibeaudiere will miss out but expected to return for Blackpool game. #Swans #SUFC — Ian Mitchelmore (@IanMitchelmore) February 9, 2023

Defender Joel Latibeaudiere will miss out though, after he was forced off in the last outing v Birmingham City with a calf injury.Goalkeeper Steven Benda is also sidelined for the Swans, who failed to stock up on new players in January.

A tough second half of the season…

Swansea failed to make any signings last month. And the moment that one or two players get injured, a lack of January signings becomes apparent.

Martin will surely be frustrated at his side’s lack of activity. But he remains a top coach and he’s found a way to get the best out of what he’s got so far this season, and so a comfortable mid-table finish still looks very achievable.

This weekend though, Sheffield United will be looking to take advantage of an out of sorts Swansea City side and return to winning ways themselves, after a goalless draw v Rotherham United in their last league fixture.

Sheffield United v Swansea kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.