Sheffield Wednesday loan ace quizzed on potential permanent move to Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday loan man Aden Flint has remained coy on the possibility of a permanent move to Hillsborough in the summer, stating ‘we’ll see what happens’.

Sheffield Wednesday brought veteran defender Flint back to the club for a second loan spell in the January transfer window.

Game time at Stoke City had been limited for the towering centre-back and with the Owls in need of reinforcements at the back, it looks to be a good move for all. Flint made a good impression on his second full debut too, impressing in the vital 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle as Wednesday rose to the top of the League One table.

As often is the case with loan players, Flint has already been quizzed on the chances of joining the club permanently in the summer.

His deal with Stoke City expires at the end of the season but with just one appearance under his belt, Flint has refused to be too drawn on the matter. Speaking with The Star, he insisted his full focus is on the next three months for now, saying:

“We’ll see what happens. My job at the minute is to help the team, help the club for the next three months while I’m here.

“It’s about achieving the goal of getting promoted to the Championship – that would be amazing.

“I know how big the club is and it belongs in the Championship if not higher. The football club is in a good place at the minute and it makes it so much easier coming into a club like that.”

Available in the summer?

With Flint’s Stoke City contract expiring at the end of the season, it might not be a surprise if he becomes a free agent given the limited game time he has found under Alex Neil’s management this season.

If he can make a good impression at Hillsborough, it could prompt his loan club to look into something more long-term this summer. His towering presence at the back, leadership and experience of Championship football could prove vital for the Owls if they are to rise to the second-tier, and if not, his League One promotion pedigree would surely be appealing too.

It will be hoped Flint can continue to kick on after this strong start with Sheffield Wednesday, with the full focus on the present rather than what the summer may bring.