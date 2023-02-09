Recently released Middlesbrough man attracting attention from Championship and League One clubs

Middlesbrough released Caolan Boyd-Munce last month, and the free agent is now attracting attention from several sides in the second and third tiers, according to Football Insider.

Middlesbrough have been a revelation under the guidance of Michael Carrick, and from week-to-week supporters know that there won’t be wholesale changes to the starting eleven, if any.

With the emergence of youngster Hayden Hackney this season, he has now established himself as a first-team regular in the Boro midfield alongside club captain Jonny Howson, with West Brom loanee Alex Mowatt and new signing Dan Barlaser providing cover from the bench.

This meant that midfielder Boyd-Munce was pushed further down the pecking order, and now aged 22 he needs regular playing time. With that not looking like a possibility at the Riverside the former Birmingham City man’s contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Now a free agent he is a man in demand, and according to Football Insider clubs from both the Championship and League One are interested in signing him on a free transfer. However, no clubs are named in the report.

Having spent time at Boro and Birmingham but not having been given a fair crack of the whip, Boyd-Munce will be looking to find a home at a new club where he can cement himself as a valuable member of the first-team. Whether that is at another Championship, a League One side or elsewhere remains to be seen.

With the player having left Middlesbrough last month, Boyd-Munce will be hoping to get a deal done with another club as soon as possible. The longer this goes on the harder it will be to get back to match fitness and stake his claim.

It made sense for him to depart Middlesbrough given the amount of talent ahead of him in the ranks. The player is a real talent and showed glimpses of this in the cameo appearances he was limited to. If he can make good on his potential, a club in the second or third tier will benefit massively.