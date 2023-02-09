Peterborough United talent makes honest admission over Premier League transfer interest

Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards has admitted that summer transfer interest impacted his form in the early stages of the season.

Peterborough United talent Edwards is no stranger to transfer interest from elsewhere.

As a young centre-back comfortable on the ball with a good level of senior experience to his name, it’s no surprise that he’s been linked with moves either. Manchester City and Chelsea were both said keen in the summer, but Posh managed to hold onto the England U20 international.

Now, Edwards has admitted that the previous high-profile interest in his services did impact his form somewhat.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, the Harlow-born defender has said the club has helped him deal with the matter, but admitted it was ‘tough’ hearing so much speculation. He said:

“It’s tough when you get told different things from different places but you have to keep your cool and give it your all for the club you’re signed at and do well to win games.

“It happened in the summer and I did let it affect me in the first couple of months but this January I think I’ve dealt with it very well. It’s something that’s probably going to always happen but I think I went about it in the right way and am looking forward to carrying on playing.

“The club has helped me but you’ve got to deal with it yourself. It’s down to you how you perform on a matchday and if you want to let someone get in your head then it’s on you.”

Edwards has drawn criticism at times and endured a spell out for the side in October, but he’s drawn praise for his performances in Posh’s three-game winning streak.

Kicking on again…

After some tough individual moments in a challenging campaign for Peterborough United, Edwards will be hoping he and his teammates can stay on the right track as they bid to revive their play-off push.

Three consecutive wins leaves them in 7th place, three points behind Barnsley. They have games in hand on some of those around them though and could make a big step forward in their play-off fight in a big game against Bolton Wanderers this weekend.

If Edwards can perform at 100%, it will go a long way to helping Ferguson in his bid to guide Posh to another promotion and should do the young defender the world of good after tough spells this season.