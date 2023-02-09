Middlesbrough boss issues injury update on Aston Villa loanee Aaron Ramsey

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has issued an update on Aaron Ramsey’s injury to The Northern Echo ahead of Saturday’s clash with Cardiff City.

Middlesbrough signed Ramsey on a short-term loan deal from Premier League side Aston Villa on Deadline Day, but he wasn’t part of the matchday squad last weekend in the 3-0 victory over Blackpool.

The 20-year-old started the season out on loan at fellow Championship side Norwich City but returned to his parent club after picking up an injury. Although he is on the road to recovery, he isn’t fit enough to return to action and to make his debut for his new loan side just yet.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Boro boss Carrick provided an update on the attacking midfielder, stating he is making progress but the Cardiff City game will likely be too soon.

“He’s not quite in full training just yet. I’m not sure whether Saturday might just be a little bit too quick for him, but he’s not far away,” he said.

“I’m not ruling it out. He’s pretty close, and he has trained little bits with us. He’s chomping at the bit to be involved, as you would expect. But we’ll take a view on that as it comes.

“We’ll be patient with AJ. He is obviously here to play, and to have minutes,” he said later, “but he’s had that slight injury that he’s coming back from. So, we just have to manage that and balance things with that in mind.”

After Middlesbrough take on Cardiff City this weekend they travel to 2nd placed Sheffield United. With Boro in 3rd and looking to catch the Blades, Carrick will be hoping to have Ramsey fit and available for selection to help their chances of taking all three points.

Ramsey could be an important player for Boro…

Carrick has played central midfielder Riley McGree on the left and striker Marcus Forss on the right since taking the reins, and surprisingly it has worked really well so far. But with Ramsey coming in it gives Boro a more natural option to play on either side and so he is likely to be an important player for Boro in the weeks and months to come.

He proved his worth at Norwich City earlier in the campaign and will be hoping he can replicate his form shown at the Canaries during his short time at Middlesbrough. The Teessiders are one of the most in-form sides in the division at present and so he will be coming in to a positive and thriving group.

However, despite his reputation, natural ability and natural position being out wide, he won’t just be handed a first-team opportunity. Forss and McGree have been exceptional, whilst Chuba Akpom has been sensational in the number 10 role. He is likely to be introduced from the bench first of all and he will be looking to make a positive impression from the off.