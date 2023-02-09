Leeds United transfer decision could have seen Millwall reunite with 21-year-old in January, manager reveals

Millwall were planning to recall loaned out defender Alex Mitchell if Charlie Cresswell was recalled by Leeds United in January, it has emerged.

Leeds United man Cresswell was subject of plenty of speculation in January. There were rumours of his Millwall loan spell being cut short and even after the deadline for the Whites’ recall clause passed, a permanent move was mooted.

However, Cresswell winded up staying at The Den and will be seeing out the season with Gary Rowett’s men.

Now though, St. Johnstone boss and Rowett’s former no.2 Callum Davidson has shed light on the domino effect that could have ensued if the England U21 international did leave the Lions in January.

Speaking to The Courier, Davidson revealed that if Leeds recalled Cresswell, Millwall could have then brought centre-back Alex Mitchell back from his loan spell at McDiarmid Park. He added he ‘genuinely thought’ that was how it would pan out too, saying:

“My biggest concern was a phone call from supposedly one of my best mates to tell me I was losing Alex!

“It was a real possibility. So then I phoned another one of my mates, because it was his son Charlie causing all the problems! I thought: These are not very good mates I’ve got, leaving me out to dry like this. There might’ve been a bit of swearing going on down the phone. Listen, it was out of my control anyway so there’s not a lot I could’ve done.

“We had a wee laugh when Gaz said it was okay, that Charlie and Alex were both staying put. I think we were both pretty happy at that point.

“But I genuinely thought Alex was going back. I didn’t know the ins and outs of that deal; the biggest thing for me was not wanting to lose Alex because of the number of games he’s played and how well he’s played.”

All’s well that ends well…

While there might have been some late drama regarding Cresswell and Mitchell’s loan situations, both ended up staying with their respective clubs; much to the delight of their managers.

Mitchell looks primed for a first-team role in the near future though. After impressing out on loan last season and in pre-season ahead of the current campaign, many thought he might get a chance at The Den this time around. However, that proved not to be the case, but he has gone from strength to strength again in Scotland.

The 21-year-old has been a mainstay at the back for Davidson’s St. Johnstone, playing 22 times across all competitions. He’ll be hoping to kick on further over the remainder of the campaign to prove he’s deserving of a senior role at Millwall next season.