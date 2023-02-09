Latest Watford news: First-team player leaves, Serie A man linked + more

Watford find themselves in 5th place of the Championship table ahead of a home game v Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

Slaven Bilic’s side have hit a sticky patch of form in recent weeks. Watford have won just one of their last four in the league, going into this weekend on the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw away at Reading in which the Hornets were two goals ahead.

And there’s been some interesting Watford stories this week, with the main one being the club’s termination of Rey Manaj’s contract. The Albanian midfielder’s contract has been mutually terminated as the new squad list comes out – Manaj has featured just six times in the Championship this season owing to injury, but he showed glimpses of a good player when he was available.

Elsewhere, the Hornets have been linked with a move for Roma and USA full-back Bryan Reynolds. The right-back is currently on loan in Belgium with KVC Westerlo, but reports coming out of the continent (via Inside Futbol) say that Swansea City and Watford are keen on signing Reynolds on loan in the summer.

1 of 20 Who is this? John Egan Sander Berge Ross Stewart Oli McBurnie

And lastly, Tom Cleverley looks set to return to the side this weekend after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The former Manchester United man underwent Achilles surgery earlier in the season but he recently featured in an U21 game for Watford, and he says he’s ready make his return to Championship action this weekend.

Watford v Blackburn Rovers kicks off at 3pm on Friday afternoon.