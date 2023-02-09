Latest Burnley news: Injury blow revealed, Clarets eyeing previous summer target + more

Burnley remain in 1st place of the Championship table, with the Clarets able to secure their promotion to the Premier League before next month’s international break.

Vincent Kompany’s side have won their last nine Championship fixtures. They go up against Preston North End in the Championship this weekend, and it’s been another busy week for the Clarets who’ve had a number of stories in headlines.

And perhaps the biggest Burnley story to come out ahead of the weekend is that striker Jay Rodriguez is set to miss out through injury. Kompany didn’t reveal too much on Rodriguez’ situation, but the veteran striker’s absence could see January signing Lyle Foster make his full Championship debut for the Clarets.

Elsewhere, Kompany has also revealed that he plans to hold talks with Ashley Barnes over his future at the club. The striker is out of contract this summer and he was linked with a move away from Turf Moor last month, but Kompany has spoken highly of Barnes, who looks like he might be in line for a contract extension.

And lastly, Burnley have been tipped to reignite their summer interest in Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. The young shot-stopper was close to joining Burnley in a €5million move ahead of this season, but it fell through. Reports (via Sport Witness) say that Burnley could make another move for Verbruggen this summer, but that he could cost a bit more than €5million given the fact that he’s now Anderlecht’s no.1.

Burnley v Preston North End kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon. The Clarets currently have a seven point lead over Sheffield United in 2nd,and a 17 point lead over Middlesbrough in 3rd.