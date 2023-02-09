Huddersfield Town managerial latest: Who are the names under consideration?

Huddersfield Town parted ways with Mark Fotheringham last night.

The Terriers are now on the lookout for the third permanent manager of the season. Narcis Pelach has been named as interim manager ahead of a crucial Championship clash v bottom club Wigan Athletic this weekend, but there’s suggestions that Town are after another outside hire.

An emerging report from Daily Mail has claimed that Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden is under consideration at Huddersfield Town. The 43-year-old has dragged Charlton from the lower end of the League One table up into 12th in just a few weeks – he was previously manager at Bristol City, and he also served as Michael O’Neill’s no.2 at Stoke City.

The same report also says that Chris Wilder and Leam Richardson are ‘also among the candidates Huddersfield will look to approach’.

Wilder was sacked by Middlesbrough earlier in the season. The former Sheffield United boss has been out-of-work since but he’s been linked with a number of vacancies; most recently he was linked with the Aberdeen job. Alan Nixon has also claimed that Wilder is a leading candidate for the vacant Huddersfield job.

Former Wigan Athletic boss Richardson is another out-of-work manager. He guided the Latics to promotion from League One last season and was sacked earlier in the campaign with Wigan sat in 23rd. They’ve since dropped down into last place of the table.

And on bookies’ lists, the usual suspects will crop up. But so far it seems like Holden, Wilder, and Richardson are the only real contenders for the job, but expect more names to come onto Huddersfield’s radar in the coming days.

Ahead of this weekend’s crunch match v Wigan, Town have added goalkeeping coach Paul Clements and Alvaro Reina to Pelach’s interim management team.