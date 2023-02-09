How many permanent managers has each Championship club had in the past 10 years?

Mark Fotheringham was sacked by Huddersfield Town last night.

Of the 24 teams in the Championship, 14 have undergone a managerial change since the season started. Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City have had three permanent managers at the helm, and Huddersfield Tow now have to appoint a third after Fotheringham’s exit yesterday.

Managerial casualties are common place in today’s game. But how does each Championship club compare when discussing managerial changes of the past 10 years?

Here we list the number of permanent managers each Championship club has had in the past decade…

Watford – 13

The Hornets have employed 13 different managers on a permanent basis since 2013, but they’ve changed manager 14 times with Quique Sanchez Flores having had two stints as managers. There’s some forgettable names on the list of modern Watford bosses, but last summer’s appointment of Rob Edwards looked to be a turning point. Of course, it was not.

Sunderland – 12

West Brom – 11

Wigan Athletic – 11

Roberto Martinez was Wigan Athletic manager 10 years ago. They were the good old days for Wigan who today find themselves bottom of the Championship table, and with Martinez’s former Belgium assistant Shaun Maloney in charge.

Blackpool – 11

Reading – 10

Birmingham City – 10

Are you even an Football League manager if you haven’t managed Birmingham City? Steve Bruce, Chris Hughton, Garry Monk, Lee Clark, Steve Cotterill, and Alex McLeish are among the names to have donned the Blues dugout since 2000.

Cardiff City – 10

Swansea City – 9

Swansea City have unearthed some really talented coaches in recent years. Graham Potters is one, and Steve Cooper has gone on to succeed with Nottingham Forest too. Current boss Russell Martin is also lauded among contemporary coaches.

Huddersfield Town – 9

Middlesbrough – 8

QPR – 8

The R’s were dealt a cruel blow earlier in the season when Michael Beale left for Rangers. Neil Critchley has since come in but he’s struggling – QPR could well be heading towards a ninth managerial change in the past 10 years soon.

Sheffield United – 7

Hull City – 7

Hull City have had their share of instability over the past 10 years. But former Tigers player Liam Rosenior is now the man at the helm, and with new owners in place, things are looking as bright as ever for Hull City.

Stoke City – 7

Rotherham United – 7

Luton Town – 6

Bristol City – 6

Blackburn Rovers – 6

Millwall – 5

The Lions have the second-longest serving manager in the Championship in Gary Rowett. The club have employed Neil Harris on two occasions and have also had Kenny Jackett, Steve Lomas, and Ian Holloway, as managers.

Norwich City – 5

Preston North End – 5

Coventry City – 4

The Sky Blues have employed Mark Robins twice since 2013. In between his first stint at the club and his second which began in 2017, Coventry City have Steven Pressley, Tony Mowbray, and Russell Slade as manager.

Burnley – 2