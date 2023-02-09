Eustace shares positive Birmingham City injury update ahead of West Brom clash but January signing could miss out

Birmingham City boss John Eustace says Troy Deeney, Harlee Dean, and George Hall are all available to feature v West Brom in tomorrow night’s Championship clash.

Birmingham City host Midlands rivals West Brom in the Championship tomorrow night. It promises to be a close-fought and exciting encounter, and Blues should go into this game with a bit more optimism than they’ve had in recent weeks.

They ended a run of five-straight league defeats with a late 4-3 comeback win at Swansea City last time out. What’s more is that Eustace will have three important players back in his matchday squad in Deeney, Dean, and Hall.

Speaking to BirminghamLive, Eustace said of the trio:

“They will certainly be in the squad, if they are on the bench I don’t know. We have got a tough couple of weeks coming up with lots of important games, everyone will play a part and everyone will be looking forward to it.”

Elsewhere, Eustace says that January signing Reda Khadra could miss out, after the man on loan from Brighton was forced off with a hamstring problem in last week’s win at Swansea.

“Reda will be touch and go for the game,” Eustace explained. “Obviously he came off last week with slight cramp in his hamstring so it’s very minimal He has done a little bit today which is pleasing, will he be ready for the game we will have to wait and see it’s certainly not a bad one.”