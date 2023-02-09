Dean Holden facing Charlton Athletic selection headache as 26-year-old returns to contention

Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden has confirmed Joe Wollacott is back in first-team contention after completing his recovery from a finger injury.

Charlton Athletic number one Wollacott has been on the sidelines since November, when he broke his finger. The injury ruled him out of World Cup contention with Ghana and academy graduate Ashley Maynard-Brewer has claimed the starting spot at The Valley in his absence.

Wollacott has been stepping up his recovery though and appeared for the Addicks’ U21s against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Now, following his successful return, the ‘keeper is back in Holden’s thinking.

As quoted by the South London Press, Holden has said that his outing for the U21s meant the last box has been ticked ahead of his return to the reckoning. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“For Jojo, that is probably the last tick in the box – in terms of that he has done his rehab now and a period of training.

“That’s his comeback from injury, in terms of playing a game.”

A selection headache awaits…

Wollacott was the go-to man in between the sticks prior to his injury, but you have think he’ll have a fight on his hands to get it back. Maynard-Brewer has made good on his long-awaited chance to impress at The Valley and he’s been Holden’s man in goal amid their impressive turn around.

It would be harsh to drop the Australian for Wollacott in his current form but there’s no doubt that the latter has the advantage in terms of EFL pedigree, so it will be interesting to see just what position Holden takes.

It certainly gives the boss a welcome headache ahead of this weekend, but you would think that Maynard-Brewer will be in pole position for the starting spot given the form he’s been in.