Contrasting claim emerges regarding Victor Orta’s previous stance on Carlos Corberan appointment after Leeds United miss out on West Brom boss

A report from Daily Mail’s Tom Collomosse says that Leeds United’s sporting director Victor Orta ‘was not entirely convinced’ that Carlos Corberan was the right man for the club.

At the start of this week, Leeds United sacked Jesse Marsch. And immediately, West Brom boss and former Leeds United coach Corberan was linked with the vacancy. Reports claimed that Orta was a huge admirer of Corberan’s and that the Spaniard was a top target for the Yorkshire club, but Collomosse suggests otherwise.

Writing for Mail+, Collomosse says that Orta ‘was not entirely convinced’ that Corberan would’ve been able to hit the ground running at Leeds United and drag them away from the Premier League relegation zone, despite Orta’s reported admiration for Corberan and the job he’s doing at West Brom.

Corberan has since signed an extended Baggies contract, keeping him at the club until 2027.

1 of 20 Who is this? John Egan Sander Berge Ross Stewart Oli McBurnie

Smoke and mirrors?

Perhaps we’ll never know if Leeds United were truly interested in appointing Corberan. The link definitely made sense given his Leeds United history and his impressive showing as West Brom boss, but if Collomosse’s revelation is anything to go off, then it may be a case of the media hyping up Corberan to Leeds.

Corberan’s new contract though has put any talk of his potential exit to bed. Baggies fans will be delighted with the news and preparations can start to be made for the long-term. Promotion to the Premier League is definitely the aim and that could yet happen this season, with West Brom currently sat in 6th place of the table.

The Baggies face Birmingham City tomorrow night, with the game being shown live on Sky Sports.