Charlton Athletic secure future of star midfielder – deal was expiring this summer

Charlton Athletic midfielder George Dobson has seen a 12-month contract extension option triggered, the South London Press has said.

Charlton Athletic man Dobson was a huge hit in his first season at The Valley last time around and he’s maintained a key role in the Addicks’ midfield in the 2022/23 campaign.

The 25-year-old – who was named Dean Holden’s club captain recently – has played 36 times across all competitions. In the process, he’s managed a goal and three assists, putting in some of his best performances in the Addicks’ recent run of four wins in five League One games.

There have been concerns about his immediate future given his deal was poised to run out in the summer.

Now though, the South London Press has revealed that an option to extend Dobson’s stay by a further 12 months has been triggered. It keeps him at The Valley until the end of next season, removing the risk of losing him for nothing at the end of this campaign.

A key player…

Dobson’s impact on the Charlton Athletic side since his arrival has been clear to see. He’s been almost immovable in the middle of the park and is one of the first names on the team sheet under Holden.

His importance to the new boss was reflected by his decision to name him as the Addicks’ new skipper, and the extension of his contract removes the immediate risk of losing him at the end of the season.

The former Sunderland and Walsall man is an exemplary figure in the middle of the park and after triggering the option to extend his stay, the club will need to look into the possibility of a new contract agreement to secure him beyond 2024 too.