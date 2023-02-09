Charlton Athletic boss linked with shock move to Huddersfield Town

Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden is ‘among the names under early consideration’ at Huddersfield Town, claims Daily Mail.

Huddersfield Town are looking to name their third manager of the season after parting ways with Fotheringham last night, who lasted just 21 games in charge. Last time out, Huddersfield drew 2-2 away at fellow strugglers Blackpool who had 10 men for the entire second half, with the point leaving Huddersfield in 22nd place of the Championship table.

And Charlton were also struggling earlier in the season. But since Holden’s arrival towards the end of last year, the Addicks have climbed the League One table and currently sit in 12th, after an impressive 2-1 win away at Exeter City last weekend.

But Daily Mail now say that Holden is under consideration at Huddersfield Town. Holden is only under contract at The Valley until the end of the season and Daily Mail say that the Huddersfield officials are impressed with his Charlton turnaround.

Holden to Huddersfield…

On the surface, Holden to Huddersfield seems like a long-shot. But given the fact that he’s out of contract in the summer, it doesn’t seem like a completely unrealistic bet.

His early days at Charlton have certainly been impressive. Holden has managed to galvanise the side straight away and drag them up the table, which is something that will prove attractive to Huddersfield Town in the situation they’re in.

But for the Terriers, poaching Holden from Charlton still looks to have its obstacles – whether or not Holden would even want the job remains to be seen, and Charlton could well look into a longer term deal for the 43-year-old to fend off this apparent interest, like West Brom recently did with Carlos Corberan amid his Leeds United links.

Huddersfield Town sit in 22nd place of the table and travel to bottom club Wigan Athletic on Saturday.