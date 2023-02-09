Burnley set to be without key forward for Preston clash, Vincent Kompany reveals

Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez is set to miss this weekend’s clash with Preston North End, manager Vincent Kompany has said.

Burnley’s experience forward Rodriguez has been a mainstay in Kompany’s starting XI this season.

The 33-year-old has managed nine goals and two assists in 24 Championship outings but he’s now missed the last two games across all competitions, sitting out for the wins over Norwich City and Ipswich Town.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s test against Lancashire neighbours Preston North End, it has emerged that the former West Brom and Southampton attacker’s absence looks set to continue.

While Aro Muric and Manuel Benson are back in training and in contention for the tie, Kompany has told Lancs Live that Rodriguez is likely to miss out on the squad. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Jay Rodriguez is unlikely but other than that the squad will be pretty close to full strength.

“We have needed the depth of the squad and it has been one of the strengths of the team so far and hopefully we will still be able to rely on that.”

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? Loftus Road Pride Park

In his absence…

Winter signing Lyle Foster started against Ipswich Town last time out and while there were fears over his late substitution, it has since emerged he only withdrew through cramp. That means he could be in a strong position to earn a start after providing an assist on his full debut.

Ashley Barnes is another option up top and he was favoured against Norwich City in the league.

Halil Dervisoglu is another striker, but it would be a surprise to see him deployed up top. Anass Zaroury could start and Nathan Tella may be pushed into centre-forward if so, but with natural strikers available in Foster and Barnes, you would think one of those two will start in Rodriguez’s continued absence.