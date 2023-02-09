Blackburn Rovers boss spotted scouting Stockport County, Tranmere Rovers stars in recent mission

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson was spotted scouting at Stockport County v Tranmere Rovers last weekend, with Lancs Live reporting Will Collar and Josh Hawkes as the players of interest.

Blackburn Rovers’ January transfer window was one many will want to forget, especially given how the late moves for Lewis O’Brien and Ethan Brierley collapsed.

Rovers must be looking to get a step ahead for the summer, giving them the perfect chance to get their business done early rather than holding off until the latter stages of the window. It seems a couple of potential targets are already being watched too.

Lancs Live reports that Blackburn boss Tomasson was in attendance of an entertaining League Two clash between Stockport County and Tranmere Rovers last Saturday, with the hosts emerging 3-2 winners.

They add two players were of interest – Will Collar of Stockport and Tranmere man Josh Hawkes. Collar was on the scoresheet too, netting what proved to be the decisive goal in the 78th minute.

Two impressing players…

Recruiting standout players from the lower leagues is nothing new, but Blackburn Rovers could certainly enjoy some success in that method. Collar and Hawkes are both impressing in League Two as well.

The Stockport County midfielder has managed eight goals and four assists in 30 games this season, mainly operating as a central midfielder. He has been used further forward in a more attacking role too as well as out on the right as a winger or full-back.

As for Tranmere Rovers playmaker Hawkes, he’s notched seven goals in 32 outings thus far. He’s mainly played out on the wing, featuring both on the left and right in an impressive campaign at Prenton Park.

It remains to be seen if this early scouting mission results in anything more serious, but it’s at least encouraging to see Rovers making early progress in their efforts to identify targets.